New department will enforce animal laws in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County has created an Animal Enforcement Department that will begin enforcing all county ordinances and state statutes involving animal control, starting Sunday.

County officials issued a news release about the new department, saying it is important to note:

Enforcement operations will not overlap animal enforcement by other entities within the City of Lake City

This new department is not “animal control” nor a replacement for the Lake City Humane Society

This department’s function is animal law enforcement for Columbia County

The department is designed to help Columbia County residents and the Lake City Humane Society by enforcing laws related to aggressive animals, stray dogs, animal cruelty and any other current animal-related laws on record.

If your dog or cat gets picked up by Animal Enforcement, it will be held for seven days. Dogs and cats who don’t have an owner or whose owner can’t be identified will be held for four days.

Columbia County officials encourage residents to consider micro-chipping family pets.

While they are held at the facility, the animals will be evaluated with help from the Humane Society, to see if they’re good candidates for adoption.

“We feel that one of the most important jobs we have in this department is community education,” Tom Wormuth said. “We are a resource and would like anyone to call if they have questions about the laws surrounding animals.”

The new Animal Enforcement Department’s main number is 386-758-3352.