Baptist South hospital suffers power outage for 2nd time in 2 days, running on emergency backup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Medical Center South’s campus is on emergency backup power because of an outage for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The emergency backup was used from about 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the power went out, according to a statement from the hospital.

A social media post from the hospital just before 8:45 a.m. Thursday announced that the campus was again on backup power.

Baptist Medical Center South campus is on emergency backup power due to an electric outage. Electrical contractors are on site to restore services. The Emergency Department is open to patients, & emergency procedures will continue. Read the graphic for the full update. pic.twitter.com/5SZvUw7BUe — Baptist Health (@BaptistHealthJx) September 28, 2023

The hospital said electrical contractors are on site to restore services, and the Emergency Department remains open.

Emergency procedures will continue, the hospital said, but elective procedures will resume once primary power is restored.

The outpatient surgery center has an emergency backup system, but private offices on campus don’t have emergency power “per industry standards,” the hospital said, so they will be contacting patients who have appointments scheduled for Thursday.

The hospital said that during the outage on Wednesday, there was “a very short delay in elevator service” for both the hospital and patient parking garage as the system switched to emergency power. The loss of power also affected elevators in the medical office buildings, and stair chairs were available to transport patients downstairs.

Elevators in the hospital are “fully operational” despite the outage on Thursday.

Courtesy shuttles are going around to assist patients.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the hospital said. “Thank you for your understanding and patience as teams work to restore the outage as quickly as possible.”