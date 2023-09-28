78º
JSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Spring Glen neighborhood

Ariel Schiller, Reporter, Jacksonville

Tags: Spring Glen, Jacksonville, Duval County, Crime, JSO
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office generic vehicle (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Spring Glen neighborhood.

JSO said the shooting happened off Bartram Circle and Atlantic Boulevard.

The suspect has been taken to an area hospital with injuries and no officers were hurt, JSO said.

JSO said Bartram Circle is currently closed and officers said to avoid the area.

No more information was immediately available but an update is expected in the coming hours.

Ariel Schiller joined the News4Jax team as an evening reporter in September of 2023. She comes to Jacksonville from Tallahassee where she worked at ABC27 as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter for 10 months.

