JSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Spring Glen neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Spring Glen neighborhood.

JSO said the shooting happened off Bartram Circle and Atlantic Boulevard.

The suspect has been taken to an area hospital with injuries and no officers were hurt, JSO said.

JSO said Bartram Circle is currently closed and officers said to avoid the area.

No more information was immediately available but an update is expected in the coming hours.