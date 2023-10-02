Jacksonville-based AEW brings in major wrestling star Edge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has signed one of the biggest stars in the industry, Adam Copeland. Fans have known him as “Edge” since the 1990′s in the competing WWE. Copeland’s contract with WWE was reported to have expired this weekend and he showed up at this weekend’s “WrestleDream” Pay-per-view for the company. The event was held in Seattle, WA.

Copeland’s arrival is a major boon for the company which is widely considered the closest competition in the wrestling industry to the dominant WWE which recently merged with UFC in a reported $21 Billion Dollar deal. Copeland would also be expected to interact with his longtime friend, wrestler Christian Cage (real name William Reso) who is a top star for AEW. It’s unclear what name Copeland will use in AEW as “Edge” is likely owned by WWE.

AEW is owned by the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan. Khan has recently dealt with some high profile departures from his company. First there was the controversial firing of wrestler CM Punk following allegations of a backstage fight in London. He also lost dominant female wrestler Jade Cargill to WWE. Cargill played basketball at Jacksonville University in the past.

The “Going Ringside” Podcast has been covering this on Tiktok for weeks and will have continued updates on this story.