I-TEAM: Management company change at Serenata Beach Club means some workers won’t come back

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Some employees at the Serenata Beach Club in Ponte Vedra Beach say they won’t be returning because of poor communication from the owners on financial issues.

The managing company, Troon, issued a notice of termination to beach club employees Monday because of “irrecoverable business losses” and directed employees to pursue other opportunities in the area.

The club’s owner says Serenata is still open but is shifting to self-managing after terminating their contract with Troon.

An e-mail to associates from Troon reads in part: “We, on behalf of ownership, deeply regret to inform you that Serenata Beach Club will cease its operations October 2, 2023, leading to the termination of your employment with us. This decision has been made because of irrecoverable business losses.”

The email goes on to direct employees to different job opportunities with Troon and instructs them on how to file for re-employment assistance benefits.

The I-TEAM uncovered multiple foreclosure lawsuits connected to the club owners in September - amounting to $10 million owed in mortgage payments for the oceanfront property on A1A.

The club owner, Molly Butler, told the News4JAX I-TEAM today, “The club still operating as normal, just not with Troon as the manager.” She says employees should still expect to be paid.

Some employees, however, are not so sure. An anonymous employee sent this statement to the I-TEAM: “Staff have been left confused, upset, and we feel backed into a corner as we are not allowed to speak about it… None of us trust her, and few of us are willing to work for her.”

That employee goes on to say many are not willing to return to work.

A club member said they’re worried about staffing after paying a visit to the club Tuesday morning.

“I went over there to see for myself. You know we usually have the staff going around the pool and cleaning and sweeping and all that but there’s nothing. It’s like a ghost town,” the member said.

Members shared an e-mail sent from Serenata owners this morning - notifying them of the management changes and asking for patience during the transition.

“We were just shocked when we heard about it, the first time we heard about the financial situation. Because they had to be making money because they have a lot of people showing up over there.”

Many have paid as much as $10,000 in membership fees to the club and thousands in annual dues. For now, there is uncertainty while Serenata says it’s business as usual.