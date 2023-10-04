Man, teen shot during robbery in Jacksonville’s Paxon neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An adult and a teenage boy were shot Tuesday night in what police said was a robbery on Lucille Drive, just off Edgewood Avenue North, in the Paxon neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a home on Lucille Drive around 10:30 p.m. because of reports that two people had been shot.

They found a man in his 40s and a boy in his mid-teens with gunshot wounds to their upper and lower torsos. Their injuries were not life-threatening and they are being treated at a local hospital.

JSO said the initial investigation revealed that the man and teen were shot during a robbery involving four men wearing dark clothing and masks. The men fled the area in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, police said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting or robbery is urged to contact the Sheriff’s OIffice at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. You can also call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS and remain anonymous.