Multiple people dead in Baker County mobile home fire, Sheriff’s Office says

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people are dead following a Wednesday morning mobile home fire in rural Baker County.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on O.C. Horne Road in Sanderson and discovered multiple victims. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were hurt and how many died.

As of 9:45 a.m., the fire was still burning, officials said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called in to help.

No other information was immediately available.

