81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Multiple people dead in Baker County mobile home fire, Sheriff’s Office says

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Tags: Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people are dead following a Wednesday morning mobile home fire in rural Baker County.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on O.C. Horne Road in Sanderson and discovered multiple victims. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were hurt and how many died.

As of 9:45 a.m., the fire was still burning, officials said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called in to help.

No other information was immediately available.

News4JAX has sent a crew to the area and will update this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

This native of the Big Apple joined the News4Jax team in July 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram