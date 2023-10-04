TELL US: Why are you for or against student loan debt relief?

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Biden Administration approved debt relief for more student loan borrowers, totaling $9 billion in forgiveness. This is the latest effort by President Biden to offer relief to what the White House calls a “broken student loan system.”

This forgiveness will apply to 125,000 borrowers. They were already eligible for cancellation through programs like the Public Service Loan Forgiveness for people working as teachers, health care workers and the military. It also discharges for those with disabilities, and for those who have been paying for two decades or more.

This is a hot topic and we want to hear from you. Why are you for or against student loan debt relief? Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.