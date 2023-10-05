84º
Jacksonville restaurant to have live ‘fire eating’ for entertainment in October

Restaurant Norikase will offer “Live Fire” entertainment in October

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Norikase's Official Grand Opening is Oct. 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Southside restaurant will start offering a unique form of entertainment on Fridays in October. Norikase which is a restaurant on Deer Lake Court will be offering live “fire-eating” starting this Friday.

The professional “fire eaters” will be on hand each Friday for the month of October. Norikase is having its grand opening this Friday. It will go on each Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant promotes offering modern Japanese food.

Norikase is located at 9734 Deer Lake Court #11 in Jacksonville.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

