Jacksonville restaurant to have live ‘fire eating’ for entertainment in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Southside restaurant will start offering a unique form of entertainment on Fridays in October. Norikase which is a restaurant on Deer Lake Court will be offering live “fire-eating” starting this Friday.

The professional “fire eaters” will be on hand each Friday for the month of October. Norikase is having its grand opening this Friday. It will go on each Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant promotes offering modern Japanese food.

Norikase is located at 9734 Deer Lake Court #11 in Jacksonville.