Clay County Sheriff gets first check from fund aimed at helping first responders with personal emergencies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A newly launched public safety initiative aimed at helping first responders in Clay County is now able to help them in times of need thanks to the donations from the community.

The Signal 35 Fund, named after Clay County’s radio code for first responders who need help, is an initiative that aims to help first responders in need.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook was presented with the first check from Signal 35 on Friday.

“Those who get into police and fire, we know that weren’t going to make a lot of money. We do it because we have a passion to serve our community. When something bad happens to you, you’re really kind of left flat-footed,” Cook said.

Part of the $13,000 check will be used to help a former deputy who needs emergency surgery and won’t be able to work or afford rent for a couple of months.

“They were tearing up and very, very thankful to the group for doing this for them and for the community stepping forward to help fund this program to help our first responders in need,” Cook said.

Signal 35 CEO Judson Sapp said this initiative has been in the works for about a year and is pleased to see the donations from the community.

“I think it means a lot that the citizens in Clay County care enough to do this for them. It’s really great,” Sapp said. “I’m so proud of the citizens of Clay County and I’m so proud of our first responders.”

Sheriff Cook said other counties, including Duval and Putnam, already have funds like this in place.

And now she is glad Clay County has one of its own.

“Before the Signal 35 fund existed, I had no way of getting them the assistance they needed. I had no way to help. Now we have this group that has stood up, we have a community that’s supporting this group and when a deputy or first responder calls me and is in dire need, we can now offer some assistance for them,” Cook said.

Cook and Sapp said the check is a start to something much greater.

“I’m just really excited that people stood up to those who stood up on the front line to protect and serve our community,” Cook said.

Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can visit signal35.org.