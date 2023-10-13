Pedestrian found dead in construction area was killed in hit-and-run on I-10: FHP

Area near McDuff Ave. and I-10 where man was found after being struck by vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in an apparent hit-and-run near Interstate 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 57-year-old Jacksonville man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the westbound travel lanes of I-10 at McDuff Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

When he was hit, he was launched off the interstate down a steep embankment into a construction area, FHP said.

He was later found by construction crews next to construction material in an area not visible from the interstate.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.