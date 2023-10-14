2 men shot after argument, possibly over a ‘dice game’ at Northside apartment homes: JSO

Shooting in the parking lot of the Park at River City apartment homes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are injured after a shooting that happened in the parking lot of The Park at River City apartment homes early Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Sergeant J.K. Richardson said the two men got into an argument around 5:20 a.m. which led to both men being shot in the leg on Monaco Drive. He said the argument was possibly over a “dice game” or a game the men were playing.

There is a possibility the men are the shooters and shot each other, police said. However, JSO is still investigating to make sure they don’t need to be looking for anyone else related to this shooting.

Both men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

News4JAX counted at least 15 evidence markers. JSO said most of those are because of shell casings.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.