Family searching for answers in hit-and-run death of 61-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is still searching for answers in the death of 61-year-old Gary Wright Sr., who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

Wright’s family held a memorial Saturday for him on New Kings Road, where the crash happened.

Over a dozen loved ones gathered where the crash happened to remember the man they said was energetic.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Wright was hit when an unknown driver traveling south hit him. FHP said the driver of a possible dark-colored pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit Wright.

The impact caused Wright to fling into the sidewalk on Harrell Street, and the driver left the scene.

Now, his daughter, Jerica, and other loved ones want closure.

“We hold no grudges because my father was never the type like that. He was the type to brush it off and keep going. And I think that’s what taught us that. And whoever this person is just clarify what happened if it was an accident or something like that if it so we can all go about our lives and lay this to rest,” Jerica said.

Jerica said her father hadn’t been in Florida too long before his death. She said he moved down here to turn his life around.