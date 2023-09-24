FHP searching for vehicle involved in fatal overnight hit-and-run in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on US-1, north of Harrell Street, in Duval County.

The FHP report said a pedestrian was walking southbound on US-1 when the driver lost control of car, killing the 61-year-old man from Jacksonville.

After the impact, the truck kept going and left the scene, troopers said.

They believe the driver was in a dark colored pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

FHP is asking the public to help search for it, and believe it has extensive front-end damage.