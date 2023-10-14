Former Hamburger Mary’s owner says they ‘lost everything’ in electrical fire that caused significant damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The staff and owners of Hamburger Mary’s are devastated by the early Thursday morning fire that broke out and caused the entertainment restaurant to sustain significant damage.

Hamburger Mary’s opened in 2012. Gary Motes, one of the original franchise owners, said his daughter took over the franchise on Beach Boulevard in 2019.

“I’m here because she is pretty devastated,” Motes said.

Motes told News4JAX that the restaurant closed about an hour before the fire started. Employees came to drop off some people at their cars and noticed the smoke.

When the employees opened the door, Motes said, the place was already engulfed in flames.

Motes said an electrical fire in one of the main panels was the cause of the destruction.

“It’s devastating,” Motes said. “My daughter and her staff lost everything. It was a safe haven because when my family helped me open it, it told me that my brother and sister would love me my whole life no matter what.”

It’s more than a building that they lost. Motes said they lost irreplaceable memorabilia and letters that people sent to them about how the Hamburger Mary’s shows changed their lives.

Motes is thankful for the community’s support as they continue to push past this.

“The community has come on board to help our staff. We have several fundraisers already scheduled,” Motes said. “We had one last night. It was a great turnout. They raised $500 for our staff.”

Motes also plans to reopen.

