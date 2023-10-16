65º
DCPS K-9 detects illegal firearm inside vehicle at high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Raines and Ribault competed on the field at First Coast stadium, the Duval County Public Schools weapons detection K-9, Officer Maverick, was working in the parking lot. Maverick indicated to his colleagues that a firearm may have been present in one of the cars.

When the drivers and passengers arrived back to the car, DCPS police and JSO collaborated and searched the car to find a loaded illegal firearm. The firearm was seized and police continue to investigate and arrests are pending.

K-9 Maverick was added to the Duval Schools Police Department this year. He is the only firearms detection K-9 in Northwest Florida.

School police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating and an arrest is pending.

The school district said this incident is not related to the viral fight video near Raines High School.

