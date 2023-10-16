Viral video showing adults, teens fighting near Raines High School sparks community concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A video of a fight showing what appears to be two adults and several teens, possibly students, in Northwest Jacksonville is sparking concern from the community.

The video — which went viral over the weekend — shows a fight that broke out near the campus of Raines High School on Friday. Neighbors told News4JAX the incident happened between W Ardisia Road and Raines Vikings Way.

News4JAX blurred the video because minors were involved. In the first part of the video, viewers can see one of the adults talking to the teens. All of the sudden, you see one teen hits another teen and causes a large fight to break out.

Another adult is seen attempting to break up the fight but the brawl continues. The fight goes on until one of the adults is taken to the ground and appears to be unconscious.

In the second part of the video, viewers see the two adults attempting to get inside a car as the teens kick the car. Right before they leave, a teen kicks the back window out of the car before the video is stopped.

News4JAX received the video from dozens of concerned members of the community. One woman said she didn’t see anything, but she did hear a lot of people.

“I heard all that arguing and carrying on and then all sudden I heard the ambulance come back there,” Elisha Freeman said. “So I went to praying for God and whoever got hurt that they don’t know when it got bad or hurt. But I mean it was off the chain it was like a lot of kids out there.”

News4JAX asked Freeman how often she hears fights.

“Just about every day, they’d be fighting and carrying on. And I mean, it’s the ones that hang together. And I don’t understand that. Why would your friend call yourself friends and stuff? And you know, certainly over fight. And it don’t be just one fight. It’d be two or three fights.”

News4JAX reached out to the Duval County school district for comment. They sent the statement below to News4JAX.

While this video is certainly disheartening to see, this incident took place in the community and did not involve a school district event or the game on Saturday. As this occurred in the community, I recommend reaching out to JSO for additional information. While this incident did not occur on a school district campus, we are disappointed by the behavior displayed in the video, and we know that our students are capable of representing themselves better. Duval County Public Schools

News4JAX reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to learn more.

The condition of the adult who appeared unconscious in the video remains unknown.