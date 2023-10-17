DCPS and the FBI team up to talk to parents about their kids and smartphone dangers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – FBI Jacksonville and the Duval County Public Schools’ Parent Academy are hosting the “Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone” program for the fall semester.

The event is led by Special Agents from FBI Jacksonville who investigate crimes against children and terrorism. The presentation includes a review of the latest social media apps that offenders are using to target and manipulate kids. It also includes examples of how technology has been used in cases from the Jacksonville area and an overview of schemes that specifically target teens.

It’s free and open to parents and educators in Duval and surrounding districts. It’s happening Thursday, November 2nd from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Middle School. You can register for the event at www.duvalschools.org/ParentAcademy.