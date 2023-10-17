Springfield Kitty Cat Shack Rescue is in dire need of donations & needs your help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Springfield Kitty Cat Shack Rescue is asking for the community’s help after they said they are in dire need of donations.

The foster-based rescue in Jacksonville said, “This is the lowest we’ve ever been with funds and we’re in dire straights.”

The rescue said they have more than 150 cats in their care and can’t continue to operate unless they get a “substantial amount of donations.”

“We currently owe $8,000 in outstanding vet bills and another $700 for FIP medication and need to order more today,” a post made on their Facebook page said. “We are solely donation-based and donations have been very low lately, making it impossible to keep up with the costs.”

The rescue said it costs about $10,000 each month to keep everything going. All donations go straight to helping the cats in their care.

“Even a small amount makes a big difference,” the rescue said.

Here are ways you can donate and give back:

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=9L2F6WGRW94H6&fbclid=IwAR3LHiaIIOU9XqIUkvlofHZqnz62P5BP1e-gGvLuBffFcrGcjfW30fN1fHs

Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/Springfieldkittycatshack

Cash App: https://cash.app/$SPRKittyCatShack?qr=1

Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/J6HFLWJW0EKK?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR0mRRXMTP3bMwaZNiv5uCHf16f1T-4zykso3-q6uzfaruaNPMRlN7olx5g

Chewy Wishlist: https://www.chewy.com/g/springfield-kitty-cat-shack-rescue_b72614975#wish-list&wishlistsortby=DEFAULT