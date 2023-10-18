How to celebrate Halloween on a budget

Halloween is right around the corner and The Better Business Bureau is sharing tips on how to celebrate on a budget.
Total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion.
On top of that, 73% of people surveyed plan to participate in Halloween-related activities this year.
Those numbers can seem daunting for a single day, especially when watching the family budget.
Here are some ways to save:
- Look around your home. There are probably hidden surprises to help you throw together a killer costume.
- Or try renting a costume to leave room in the budget.
- Buy in bulk. It may seem counter-intuitive, but buying more can save you money. It can be especially handy on a night like Halloween, considering there might be more trick-or-treaters this year.
- If you decide to shop from a seasonal store, ask whether or not they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open, and if they will accept returns after Halloween. If they plan to close up shop on Nov. 1 or refuse returns after, consider shopping somewhere else.
- It’s important to understand a store’s return policy before purchasing. Remember, buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after Oct. 31 is considered fraud.