JEA encourages customers to report streetlight outages before trick-or-treaters hit the streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Halloween is just around the corner, and JEA is asking the community to report any streetlight issues in their neighborhoods to make this holiday safe for everyone.

On this holiday, many families walk through neighborhoods and cross busy streets. For that reason, JEA wants to make sure everyone can see clearly — both pedestrians and drivers.

The earlier streetlight outages get reported, the better. According to JEA, if reported early enough, the streetlights can be fixed before Oct. 31.

Before reporting an outage, JEA asks that you have the exact location address.

You can make a request for a new streetlight here.