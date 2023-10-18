70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

JEA encourages customers to report streetlight outages before trick-or-treaters hit the streets

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: JEA, Halloween
A child trick-or-treating on Halloween. (Pexels)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Halloween is just around the corner, and JEA is asking the community to report any streetlight issues in their neighborhoods to make this holiday safe for everyone.

On this holiday, many families walk through neighborhoods and cross busy streets. For that reason, JEA wants to make sure everyone can see clearly — both pedestrians and drivers.

The earlier streetlight outages get reported, the better. According to JEA, if reported early enough, the streetlights can be fixed before Oct. 31.

Before reporting an outage, JEA asks that you have the exact location address.

You can make a request for a new streetlight here.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.

email