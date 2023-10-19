68º
19-year-old dies after being struck by SUV while walking on I-95: FHP

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: FHP, Traffic, I-95, Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old man died early Thursday morning after he was struck by an SUV while he was walking on Interstate 95 on the Northside, according to FHP.

FHP said the Jacksonville man was in the left lane of northbound I-95 near Clark Road when he was hit just after midnight.

The 53-year-old driver from Yulee suffered minor injuries in the collision.

I-95 northbound near Broward Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

No other details were released.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

