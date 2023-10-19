Community helping to raise $25K for employees impacted by devastating fire that destroyed Hamburger Mary’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community gathered Wednesday night to raise money for Hamburger Mary’s employees affected by the devastating fire that destroyed the well-known Jacksonville restaurant.

An early Thursday morning electrical fire broke out one hour after closing and caused significant damage to the 11-year-old restaurant.

Karrissa T. Wade organized the bingo fundraiser at 9 Ball Heaven Sports Grill to help give back to a business that’s constantly helping raise money for others.

“You literally lost your livelihood. You have children. You have families. You have parties and there’s no money coming in. JEA doesn’t take, ‘I’m sorry the place burned down.’ It doesn’t work that way,” Wade said.

The staff and owners of Hamburger Mary’s were devastated by the fire. Motes told News4JAX that the restaurant closed about an hour before the fire started. Employees came to drop off some people at their cars and noticed the smoke.

GoFundMe: Help Hamburger Mary’s Jax Employees

Wade said between this fundraiser and others that are planned, she is hoping to raise around $25,000 for the employees and plans to split that amount evenly between the workers.

“If you don’t do that, it’s not fair. It’s not transparent. So my goal is everyone is treated equal just like we should be in life,” Wade said.

RELATED: Former Hamburger Mary’s owner says they ‘lost everything’ in electrical fire that caused significant damage

Hamburger Mary’s opened in 2012. Gary Motes, one of the original franchise owners, said his daughter took over the franchise on Beach Boulevard in 2019.

He said not only was the building a total loss but they also lost irreplaceable memorabilia and letters that people sent to them about how the Hamburger Mary’s shows changed their lives.

Motes said the fire was devastating because it happened right before what was expected to be a huge money maker for the place.

“This would have been a big weekend for Katy, her staff. It would have been our first step out of the negative publicity and back into the positivity that we love,” Motes said.

Wade hopes events like this make a difference for those workers in need.

“Hopefully we can guide a little bit until they get unemployment, new jobs, etc. Just to ease the pain a little,” Wade said.

Wade also is hopeful that the majority of the money raised will be made through an online auction that will happen soon.

Motes appreciates the support and said the community came “on board to help our staff.”

For more updates on the fundraisers, visit their Facebook page and website.