Erratic passenger causes NYC bound flight to divert in JAX

JetBlue flight 784 was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport because of an unruly passenger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An erratic passenger on a JetBlue flight to New York caused the plane to make a brief stop in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.

According to a JetBlue spokesperson, flight 784 left from Orlando around a little after 12 p.m. when the passenger started acting erratically shortly after take-off.

The flight was roughly over Brunswick when it turned around. Once the flight landed at the Jacksonville International Airport around 1:21 p.m., law enforcement removed the passenger from the flight.

The flight took off again a little after 3 p.m. and safely landed at its destination just before 5 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the passenger to become unruly, but no charges were filed against the passenger, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.