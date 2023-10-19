Georgia deputy who shot exonerated Florida man was fired in 2017 for using unnecessary force during traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed an exonerated Florida man during a struggle following a traffic stop on Interstate 95 was fired from the Kingsland Police Department in 2017 after violating the agency’s use of force policy during a traffic stop.

MORE: Dash cam video shows deadly encounter between Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy, exonerated man during traffic stop

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released video from the shooting involving Deputy Buck Aldridge and Leonard Cure, 53. The dash camera video from Monday’s incident showed a tense interaction between Cure and Aldridge before the deputy fired a Taser and Cure attacked him. The two men wrestled before the deputy pulled out his gun and fired the fatal shot.

News4JAX obtained Aldridge’s personnel files and it showed that he was fired and given warnings in previous years working for law enforcement, and both involved traffic stops.

Aldridge’s career with the Kingsland Police Department began in 2012 as a peace officer. An employee performance review in June of 2013 said he needed improvement in his judgment and decision-making.

The comment underneath said, “Be calm, cool, collected.”

The next year, Aldridge got a warning for unnecessary force during a traffic stop. In his five years in Kingsland, he completed 618 hours of training including de-escalation techniques, use of deadly force, traffic stops and more.

Then in August 2017, he was fired for violating the use of force policy during a traffic stop. In an internal investigation, another officer involved in that stop said he thought “it was a bit much.”

“I see a police officer being way too aggressive to start with. He had no business picking her up and throwing her on the ground,” another officer said of Aldridge.

The family and an attorney representing Cure’s family said they felt that Aldridge was also too aggressive on Monday after he pulled Cure over and accused him of speeding and reckless driving.

RELATED: Retired JSO officer says Camden County deputy could have handled traffic stop differently to produce another outcome

“The thing that you don’t understand completely is the tasing in the beginning and why couldn’t there have been more attempts to de-escalate,” said Cure family attorney Ben Crump.

News4JAX showed the video to Criminologist Alex del Carmen who said the deputy’s history of use of force puts context to what happened.

“The sergeant is thinking probably that the individual suspect is not compliant with his verbal commands and as a result of that he has to use force. I’m not sure that that’s entirely true,” del Carmen said.

Del Carmen questioned why Aldridge deployed his Taser when Cure had his back turned to him and raised his hand.

“From what you can see on the video, it doesn’t seem to me that this will be the type of call or the nature of the event that would require for an officer to tase the suspect,” del Carmen said. “If the officer has in fact, a history, that he has been using force in the past, and he’s been disciplined in the past, to the extent of being fired, then the police department has a very serious problem in their hands right now.”

The Camden County District Attorney’s Office said it won’t decide on the use of force until the entire investigation is complete.