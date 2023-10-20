LIVE: Mother charged in shooting death of daughter appears in court for sentencing

Amanda Guthrie is on trial facing manslaughter charges after she says gun discharged, unintentionally killing her daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother who was found guilty of neglect by culpable negligence in August in the 2021 shooting death of her daughter appeared in court Friday for her sentencing hearing.

Amanda Guthrie, who said the gun unintentionally discharged when she was taking it away from her child, who was playing with it at the time, went on trial in August for the death of her 14-year-old daughter.

A Jacksonville jury acquitted Guthrie of aggravated manslaughter of a child, manslaughter, shooting or throwing deadly missiles, and armed possession of marijuana, but she was convicted of neglect by culpable negligence.

She faces up to 15 years in prison.

“The jury obviously rejected the State’s arguments and felony charges and determined that this was not manslaughter and not gross and flagrant conduct, but misdemeanor culpable negligence,” said Richard Landes, Amanda Guthrie’s attorney.

Landes said this was not an easy case to argue knowing that the jury would want justice for Ayva Guthrie.

He said Guthrie still lost her daughter and misses her every day.