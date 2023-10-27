Not giving up hope: Families of 3 missing fishermen ask for community’s help after Coast Guard suspended search

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Coast Guard announced Thursday night they suspended the search for the three men who went missing aboard a 31-foot fishing boat 80 miles off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow left for a fishing trip on Oct. 14 and were scheduled to return on Oct. 18.

The owner of the boat, the Carol Ann, told Coast Guard members that the crew extends fishing trips to maximize their catch, but he grew concerned Friday because his last communication with the crew was six days before.

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members,” said Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search. Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals.”

According to the Coast Guard, their crews searched more than 94,000 square miles over the span of seven days.

Carol Ann boat (WJXT)

But the families of the three missing fishermen are not giving up hope.

“The US Coast Guard Charleston Captain Del Roso was the one that told us that in his 34 years, he has never seen anything like this where they came up with nothing after how much they’ve searched, and to me, that just means that there is something to find and they have not looked far enough,” said Alexis Youngman, Dalton Conway’s sister.

Now that the Coast Guard has ended their search, the families are looking to lean on the community for support.

“Right now what we’re looking for is a twin-engine plane that’s able to fit three passengers that can go all the way from Savannah to Maine, all along the Gulf Stream to be able to hopefully get some eyes out there and the passengers would include a photographer with a high enough lens to be able to look out even farther than our eyes could see,” Youngman said. “So hopefully be able to see if there’s anything that does need investigating.”

If anyone has new information regarding this case, please contact Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.