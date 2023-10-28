Motorcyclist dies after wrong-way driver causes major crash on I-10 westbound early Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died after a wrong-way driver traveling on Interstate 10 east of Cassat Avenue caused a major crash early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 at around 4:26 a.m.

According to the incident report, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on I-10 in the center lane. Another vehicle was also driving westbound right next to the motorcyclist in the outside lane.

As the motorcyclist and the third vehicle began to round a left curve in the roadway, the wrong-way driver changed lanes from the inside lane and traveled directly into the center lane, crashing into the front of the motorcycle, according to FHP.

FHP said upon impact, the wrong-way driver was redirected into the outside lane and collided with the left side of the third vehicle. The motorcyclist was also redirected and crashed into vehicle three.

The motorcyclist died. The FHP report indicates he was wearing a helmet.

The wrong-way driver, and the 24-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger of the third vehicle were not injured.

At this time, authorities have not disclosed why the wrong-way driver was traveling in the wrong direction.

All lanes of I-10 westbound at Luna Street were closed for several hours due to the crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.