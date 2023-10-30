Woman dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old Ormond Beach woman is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Flagler County Sunday morning, that’s according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A car was heading south on US Highway 1 in Flagler County and tried to make a left turn onto Karat Path.

A motorcycle was traveling in the opposite direction on US Highway 1.

The car failed to yield to the motorcycle while making the left turn, causing the motorcycle to collide into the passenger side of the car.

A passenger from the motorcycle died after she was taken to Halifax Hospital.

The motorcycle driver, a 65-year-old Ormond Beach man, is currently at the hospital for critical injuries.