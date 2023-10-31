Carjacking suspect dies in crash after fleeing police in pursuit from Duval to Flagler County: FHP

Traffic backed up for miles on Interstate 95 after fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A carjacking suspect died Tuesday morning after taking police on a multi-county chase that ended in his vehicle rear-ending a semitruck on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle in Jacksonville near Stephenson Drive and Edgewood Avenue in the Lskeforest neighborhood. Just before 11:30 a.m., FHP requested assistance from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of the alleged carjacking suspect.

The SJSO said a license place reader detected the stolen car on I-95 near IGP and deputies were in pursuit minutes after headed south on I-95 toward Flagler County.

The suspect crashed into the back of a semitruck’s trailer and died from the impact. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place just south of the Bunnell exit.

Traffic was stalled for miles and rerouted as crews worked to clear the crash.