Going Ringside Ep. 36: WWE star attacks Taylor Swift and debating the greatest manager ever

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight seven for her Anti-Hero music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WWE Smackdown star Grayson Waller recently made headlines by starting an online feud with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. He invoked the name of the rumored celebrity couple when he made this statement: “Hey, good for Trav. Like, I’m not the kind of guy that would settle for a 6, but each to their own. Me personally, I like a bit of spice.”

Now Waller has taken the manufactured feud further and challenged Travis Kelce to defend Swift’s honor and face him at WrestleMania. On this episode of Going Ringside we analyze the possibility of Kelce taking Waller up on his challenge. There is a lot of historical precedent for top NFL stars entering the squared circle at WrestleMania from Lawrence Taylor to William “The Refrigerator” Perry to Rob Gronkowski.

The other topic we tackle on this episode is the debate over the greatest wrestling manager of all time. This follows an appearance over the summer by Paul Heyman on ESPN when he was asked who the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of wrestling managers was. Heyman says it’s him. But when he was asked about legendary manager Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (who many consider the GOAT) he said “Screw him, he’s dead.” So we take up the debate over who the best of all time really is.