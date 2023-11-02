Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fentanyl overdose death of 20-month-old, records show

Tyeon Ford was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the overdose death of a toddler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Court documents obtained by News4JAX show that a man arrested in the death of a 20-month-old girl who died in December from a fentanyl overdose pleaded guilty in October to aggravated manslaughter.

Tyeon Ford was pulled over and arrested in March for a warrant issued for the death of the toddler who was taken to the hospital on Dec. 20 and died from a fentanyl overdose, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives said Carlida Miller was also identified as a suspect. JSO said that Miller was arrested in February on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Carlida Miller and Tyeon Ford (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

According to the arrest report for Miller, on the day the girl died, JSO brought Miller and Ford in for questioning. They both told detectives that the girl had no known health issues, and Ford said more to police, but that was redacted, the report shows. When police searched the home where the child lived, JSO said, it appeared the kitchen area was cleaned up and the shower appeared to have been recently used.

While it is unclear if the child who died belonged to Miller, court records show that in 2018 and 2020, she had been involved in a custody battle and child support case involving two men. It is also unclear if the child belonged to Ford.

New4JAX combed through Duval County court records that revealed that in 2021, Ford pleaded guilty to cocaine possession, and adjudication was withheld.

Miller previously pleaded guilty to child neglect and was sentenced to 2 years probation. Ford was sentenced to 10 years in prison.