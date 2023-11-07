If you see a disaster at the Jacksonville airport Wednesday, it’s only an exercise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A full-scale disaster exercise at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on Wednesday will cause some temporary traffic closures and will shut down one of the airport’s runways.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) said the disaster simulation will run from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The simulation is not open to the public, but the airport will remain open so those with flights might catch a glimpse of the exercise.

Over 25 different agencies from Northeast Florida will respond to a simulated aircraft disaster as in a real emergency, including firefighting and rescue equipment, emergency medical services, and law enforcement agencies.

It takes 80 volunteer role players to pull off the exercise, which includes an aircraft simulator.

JAA said flights at the airport will not be impacted, but one of the runways will be closed and you might see temporary road closures as you drive in.

Pecan Park Road at Terrell Road will be closed from 9:45-10:45 a.m., Pecan Park Road at Dixie Clipper Drive will be closed from 9:45-10:45 a.m. and Woodwings Road will be closed from 9-10:30 a.m. Local traffic and airport employees will be allowed to pass through.

This exercise, which is required once every three years by the federal government, provides hands-on training for airport personnel and local emergency organizations in the event of a major aircraft disaster at JAX.