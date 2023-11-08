TELL US: How would you feel if Florida legalized recreational marijuana for adults?

Ben Gilbert, 38, smokes marijuana in lower Manhattan outside the first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. New York is set to dramatically expand its legal weed market and issue more than 1,000 new licenses starting early next year, with a priority on retail. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The Florida Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older.

On Tuesday, voters in Ohio voted to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming the 24th state to do so.

The Florida Supreme Court is being asked to sign off on wording for a ballot measure that could go before voters next November. Attorney General Ashley Moody opposes the proposal.

