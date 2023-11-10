JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of surfers will ride the waves of Jacksonville Beach this weekend at the world’s second-largest female surf contest.

It’s called the Super Girl Surf Pro and the competition starts at the Jacksonville Beach Pier Friday morning and runs through Sunday. The competition is very popular after originally starting in San Diego almost 20 years ago. It’s the third year it’s in Jacksonville Beach.

The events are drawing in more surfers and introducing younger ones to the sport.

News4JAX spoke to Erin Brooks, 16, who said she tries to surf between four and six hours every day. She said it’s about more than winning a contest.

Super Girl Surf Pro making waves at Jacksonville Beach this weekend (News4JAX)

“Being a part of it is so much fun being able to inspire the younger girls to be active and have fun surfing,” Brooks said.

She is competing for the second time after making it to the round of 16 last year. She has some pretty impressive victories, including her biggest one yet from just two weeks ago. She won a Challenger Series event in Brazil.

“It makes me feel like all of the time and effort that I put into my sport has paid off,” Brooks said.

Lindsey Jacobellis, an Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder, has been working with this series for the last decade and sees how it’s encouraging more women to pick up a board.

“It is incredible that every year we have more and more ladies involved in this event. The level is getting higher and higher, and the ladies are getting younger.”

Lindsey Jacobellis, an Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder, spoke to News4JAX ahead of the Super Girl Surf Pro competition. (News4JAX)

Jacobellis is the most decorated female snowboard cross athlete of all time. She is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist in snowboarding — winning gold last year in Beijing during the Winter Olympics.

Jacobellis also won five world championships and is a 10-time X Games champion. She enjoys seeing these athletes set a standard for the next generation.

“We love competing, and we love pushing our level. But when we can share the joy that we have experienced in our sport, I think that’s something special.”

Super Girl Surf Pro making waves at Jacksonville Beach this weekend (News4JAX)

As for Brooks, she hopes to not only grab a victory this weekend but continue her pursuit of qualifying for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

“Hopefully I can bring joy to everyone who is watching,” Brooks said.

The competition gets underway at 8 a.m. Friday. The same start time tomorrow and Sunday.

The event is free to spectators.

There’s also plenty happening out of the water. There will be a festival this weekend that will include food and a concert.

