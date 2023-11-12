Jacksonville Fair’s final day stirs up Jags game day traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars returned home Sunday for the first time in over a month to take on the San Franciso 49ers.

The anticipated showdown wasn’t the only event happening in downtown Jacksonville as thousands of fans headed to the EverBank Stadium. Sunday was also the last day of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, and as expected, traffic was affected.

People who attended the game said it took them at least 20 to 30 minutes longer to get to their designated parking.

“It made it kind of hard for us to travel and get back and forth, so we got to park in a designated parking spot to actually catch the bus and back over here,” Lawrence Pierre said. “I think it was too much going on. I think it was too close.”

The Jacksonville Fair is expected to move next to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on the Westside in 2025 and some fans believe that change will improve traffic.

“A little bit away from the stadium because the traffic is already bad on Sundays on game day but the fair just makes it a little bit worse,” Thaddeus Bell said.