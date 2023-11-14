After reports of a ‘boom,’ Alachua County Sheriff’s Office searching for crashed airplane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A search is on for an airplane that is believed to have crashed Tuesday in Alachua County after reports of residents hearing a loud boom, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

ACSO said it received several calls from residents who heard an airplane going down and then a loud “boom.” The Jacksonville International Airport and Gainesville Airport reported losing radar contact with the airplane.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting the ACSO in the search in Payne’s Prairie Preserve State Park.

Weather is hampering search efforts and the crash site has not been located.