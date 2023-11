JSO looking for a man accused of robbing two people at a ATM nearby on Powers Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man accused of an armed carjacking and a robbery at an ATM in the San Jose neighborhood.

Police received a report Monday about an armed carjacking on Powers Avenue. During the investigation, police learned that the suspected carjacker also robbed two individuals at a nearby ATM.

JSO released a photo of the suspect.

If you have any information, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.