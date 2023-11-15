‘It’s day-to-day for him’: Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson addresses arrest of receiver Zay Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media following the arrest of standout receiver Zay Jones.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday morning for the first time addressed the arrest of standout receiver Zay Jones.

Isaiah Avery Jones, 28, was booked in jail on Monday after he was arrested following an argument with the mother of his child.

Pederson didn’t say much about the arrest, but he said Jones has been in contact with the team.

“We’ve been in great communication with him you know, obviously since, you know, his situation. Not much more than that other than it’s still kind of ongoing, fact-finding, all that kind of information gathering, things that nature, but quite honestly until we hear something it’s you know, it’s day-to-day for him.”

Jones was in the team facility and eligible to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity as he returned from injury.

According to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jones and the mother of his child got into an argument at his San Pablo waterfront condo around 2 p.m. Monday. His accuser, a 27-year-old woman, told responding officers Jones got upset that she was taking their child back to Orlando.

Jaguars receiver Zay Jones appears in court on misdemeanor domestic battery charge. (WJXT)

Jones’ attorney said in court Tuesday that the person who made the allegation against Jones lives in Orlando in a home that Jones provided her.

In the incident report, what happened after the argument was redacted from the report. A patrol officer wrote that they “observed several small scratches on the victim’s neck, consistent with marks from a fingernail.”

Jones was arrested and taken to jail without incident. The report was also forwarded to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Jones was ordered to have “no violent victim contact” and his bond was set at $2,503. His arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

The Jaguars released the following statement in response to the arrest: “We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones has been one of Jacksonville’s top receivers since signing as a free agent last year. He had 823 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Jacksonville but has played in just three games this season after initially injuring his knee against the Chiefs in Week 2. Even before his arrest, it was not expected that he would play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.