Jaguars receiver Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge

Zay Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on August 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars receiver Zay Jones was arrested on Monday night on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was arrested at 6:02 p.m., according to the jail log. He has a first appearance scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

There are little details available about what led to the arrest.

The Jaguars released the following statement in response to the arrest:

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones has been one of Jacksonville’s top receivers since signing as a free agent last year. He has missed a big portion of the season due to a knee injury. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the team last year. He had 823 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Jacksonville. He has played in just three games this season after initially injuring his knee against the Chiefs in Week 2.