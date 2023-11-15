St. Johns County approves attendance zones for 2 new schools; Location of new Nocatee K-8 picked

The St. Johns County approved new attendance zones for K-8 schools in northern part of the county.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board is working to accommodate its ever-growing student population.

On Tuesday night, the board voted to unanimously approve attendance zone changes for two new schools that are scheduled to open next fall.

The board released a series of maps showing the attendance zoning changes.

The first, known now as school “NN,” is a K-8 school in the Shearwater area.

Some middle school students who currently attend Freedom Crossing Academy, Switzerland Point, Pacetti Bay and Mill Creek will be reassigned to the new school. A total of eight neighborhoods will make up the student body. When it opens next year, it will have just over 1,000 students.

School “OO” is in the Beacon Lakes area. Elementary school students currently attending Ocean Palms and Liberty Pines will be reassigned to the school. The middle school students will come from Alice Landrum and Liberty Pines. There will be nearly 1,200 students who live in six different neighborhoods at the school.

The board also approved the location of another K-8 school which is planned for Nocatee. School “RR” will be built south of Seabrook Village. It is expected to be ready for the 2026-27 school year along with K-8 “QQ” which will be located in SilverLeaf.

In total, the district plans to open five new K-8 schools in the next three years.