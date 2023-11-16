69º
Local News

Farm Share to host free food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving festivities

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

A volunteer loads food into a car at a Farm Share distribution in Jacksonville. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving is next week and Farm Share wants to make sure that no family goes without a meal during this holiday season.

Farm Share, the state’s largest food bank, will host a free food distribution to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday.

The nonprofit will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods to the community.

It’s important to note that distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed. According to the organization, this is to ensure everyone’s safety.

Event Details

What: Thanksgiving free food distribution

When: Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Where: 101 W State St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.

