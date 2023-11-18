FHP investigating hit-and-run on I-10 near McDuff Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says it is investigating a hit-and-run crash at the eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp to McDuff Avenue.

The crash happened early Saturday morning. The Pedestrian is a 55-year-old man from Hagerstown, Maryland. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

FHP says it is looking for a Ford F150, 250, or 350 and the model years would be between 2015 and 2020. FHP says the truck would have damage to the front of its right side and missing a right side mirror.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the crash is encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.