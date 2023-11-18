69º
Former wrestling star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell arrested on DUI charge

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Former pro wrestling star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. 

Bagwell was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and has been released in Cobb County, Georgia, where he lives.

This is not Bagwell’s first run-in with the law.  Bagwell had a bad car crash in 2020 and faced similar charges in Cobb County in 2021. 

Bagwell has received help for substance abuse from fellow wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, who runs an organization called DDP Yoga.

So far, Bagwell has not commented publicly on the charge.

About the Author:

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

