Naval Station Mayport to welcome USS Marinette on Monday

The U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, USS Marinette (LCS 25) pictured pierside on the Menominee River before its commissioning in Menominee, Michigan in September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Station Mayport will welcome its newest navy ship — the USS Marinette — Monday morning around 9 a.m.

The USS Marinette, also known as LCS 25, is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship named after Marinette, Wisconsin. It launched three years ago.

It’s the latest littoral combat ship to call Naval Station Mayport home.

The USS Marinette is a part of the Navy’s Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship fleet.

MORE: Naval Station Mayport welcomes British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

A series of warships equipped with advanced sensors, missiles, and cutting-edge cyber systems to help sailors on missions.

Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy is the ship’s sponsor and gave the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”

“I am honored to be one of her many parents and I was very humbled when I was asked to be her sponsor. I am particularly proud that she is named after a great city. May the USS Marinette join the mighty Navy American fleet! Thank you to those of you out here to crafted our warrior, who laid our keel, who welded her to precision. May she carry with her on her missions around the globe the spirit of her namesake.” Jennifer Granholm, secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy

While USS Marinette is the only Navy vessel built, christened, and commissioned in its namesake city.

Its new journey begins today at its new home on Naval Station Mayport.