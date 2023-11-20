Woman who suffered cardiac arrest during Jaguars-Titans game in January gives update on her progress

Alexis and Andrew Prue take a photo during the Titans @ Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 7, 2023.

Jacksonville, Fla. – Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans brought back a lot of emotions for one Titans fan, Alexis Prue.

It was back in January, when Prue suffered cardiac arrest during the last Jaguars and Titans game. She spent several weeks in the hospital and after an intense rehabilitation this spring, she was finally able to return home to South Carolina.

“It’s going very good, progress is really good...better than I expected.” Prue told News4Jax.

Prue says she’s still going through physical therapy. Therefore, she was not able to attend Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

Prue told News4Jax she also stays in touch with friends that she and her husband, Andrew Prue, made in Jacksonville during her recovery.

“I actually texted some of her Brooks Rehabilitation friends that it’s time to tighten up because we’re grateful for everything they did for us as a family. Her progression at Brooks and the bonds we made in Jacksonville will stay with us forever,” Andrew Prue said.