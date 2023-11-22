City council set to approve $1.8M to purchase controversial liquor store property in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is a step closer to buying a liquor store that faced backlash from some living in the Brentwood community.

The store sits on Golfair Boulevard near a charter school and the new morgue being built by the city.

Neighbors who were opposed to the liquor store want a community center built there instead.

The $1.8 million price tag for the property has been raising eyebrows.

On Tuesday, the council finance committee gave its approval and one member said it wasn’t easy.

“That’s a very concerning deal that we’re about to do. But we’ve heard numerous voices in the community saying they can’t have a liquor store right across from the school or in that particular part of the neighborhood. That was an agreement and an approval that happened well before I was on council, well before most folks were on council, but we’re having to deal with it now. The only thing we could do is look at every dollar of that appraised value of that store that the city will be paying to look and see if it’s justified,” Councilman Nick Howland said.

The measure will go to the full council next week where it’s expected to be approved.