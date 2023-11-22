Former wrestling star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell arrested on DUI charge

Former pro wrestling star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Bagwell was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and has been released in Cobb County, Georgia, where he lives.

This is not Bagwell’s first run-in with the law. Bagwell had a bad car crash in 2020 and faced similar charges in Cobb County in 2021.

Bagwell has received help for substance abuse from fellow wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, who runs an organization called DDP Yoga, which has helped numerous past wrestlers get sober.

Former wrestler, Diamond Dallas Page, who has helped Bagwell on his road to sobriety posted a message on Instagram.

Despite some recent news reports, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has been doing well on his walk of sobriety! He has had a few violations in the DUI Drug Court program which can result in community service or jail time, but these violations are not due to a drug or alcohol relapse. His update discusses this in more detail and the parts of his journey that he’s struggled with after 15 months of sobriety. We at DDPY continue to be proud of his sobriety and all the work he's putting in on becoming a better person! This update was filmed one day prior to his court hearing (11/15/23) so his punishment was unknown at the time -- he has since served 24 hours this past week for his DUI court sanction and is back focused on completing his DUI court responsibilities.” Diamonddallaspage

So far, Bagwell has not commented publicly on the charge.

The Going Ringside podcast has detailed numerous wrestlers who have benefitted from Page’s intervention like Jake “The Snake” Roberts who talked in depth about his struggles with addiction on the podcast.