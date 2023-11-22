Police looking for suspect vehicle in road rage shooting on I-295 near Beach Boulevard

Vehicle suspect looks like this vehicle. This is not the actual vehicle involved in the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for the suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting that happened in October on I-295 South near Beach Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the suspect vehicle shot at another man’s vehicle seven times, hitting the man once in the back on Oct. 21.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle to be a four-door BMW either light blue or silver in color 325i model.

Suspect vehicle sought in attempted murder investigation (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect vehicle, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (8477).