Man injured in road rage shooting on I-295 near Town Center Saturday: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot during a road rage incident while traveling south on Interstate 295 near Beach Boulevard and the Town Center exit at around 4 p.m. Saturday, according the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes said two cars were driving aggressively, and one of the drivers opened fire. The suspect shot the car seven times.

Dukes said the driver, who is in his 20s, got hit once in the back. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man injured also had a passenger with him but they did not get struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are now looking for the main suspect vehicle and described it as a silver or light blue BMW, around 10 years old.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).